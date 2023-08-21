Students attend first day of classes at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is busier after Marshall University started classes on Monday.

Students from far and wide are aiming for their dreams, filling their backpacks with books and ambition as the calendar turns toward the end of August.

Incoming freshmen say there are a lot of adjustments to make.

“Today feels good, hopefully it stays that way,” said freshman Andrew Gosnell.

The next four months are not a sprint, but a marathon of learning and growth.

Marshall’s last final exam day is Friday, Dec. 8.

