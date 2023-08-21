Suspected drowning reported in Scioto County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man’s death is under investigation by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a suspected drowning happened on Sunday.

The incident happened in Brush Creek, the sheriff’s office reports.

More information is set to be released about the incident later this week.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.
Kentucky joins national effort to prevent impaired driving during Labor Day holiday

Latest News

Queen of Clean | How to clean fabric shoes
Queen of Clean | How to clean fabric shoes
Bookmark Monday | The Path to Break Free from Burnout
Bookmark Monday | The Path to Break Free from Burnout
Kid's Sale
Kid’s Sale
'Same Day Smile' with Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery
‘Same Day Smile’ with Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery