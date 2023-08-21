Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open

Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against...
Venus Williams, of the United States, plays a shot during her women's first-round match against Madison Keys, also of the United States, at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Venus Williams withdrew from Tennis in the Land on Sunday because of a knee injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans on playing in next week’s U.S. Open.

Williams released a video through the promoter of the WTA 250 event in downtown Cleveland, saying: “Unfortunately, my knee is just not acting right. It’s not supporting me being on the court.”

The 43-year-old Williams has received a wild card to compete at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 28. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000-2001 after reaching the final in her debut in 1997.

“It’s such a bummer, but I’m going to work on myself and get myself together to be at the U.S. Open,” she said.

Williams had been scheduled to play her opening match in Cleveland on Monday, five days after she was defeated by Zheng Qinwen of China at the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

Earlier at the tournament outside Cincinnati, she earned her first win over a top-20 opponent in four years, beating No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. Williams has a 3-6 record this season and is ranked No. 407 in the world after missing nearly six months with an injury.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
McDonald's to be torn down and rebuilt in Cabell County
Area McDonald’s to be torn down and rebuilt
Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely.
Kentucky joins national effort to prevent impaired driving during Labor Day holiday

Latest News

Giovanni's Pizza of Catlettsburg on First Look at Four
Giovanni’s Pizza of Catlettsburg on First Look at Four
How to prepare for the fall allergy season
How to prepare for the fall allergy season
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Portion of Adams Avenue closed after crash
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management