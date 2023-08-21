‘We’re no longer going to be a kill shelter;’ Putnam County Animal Shelter making changes

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Changes are coming to the Putnam County Animal Shelter following an investigation.

Ten-year-old Eli was accidentally euthanized by shelter employees -- just days after disappearing when his lifelong owner came to find him and she could not. She later learned about his death from county employees.

In July, county commissioners voted to approve and add a board, and a new chief humane officer was hired.

Jon Rutherford, the shelter’s new Chief Humane Officer, said he’s come in to create a safe place for every animal.

“The first thing that will happen whenever they arrive here is they’ll be photographed and vaccinated before they go anywhere else in the facility,” he said. “We’re no longer going to be a kill shelter. The only time an animal would ever be euthanized is if it’s a medical necessity because the animal is suffering or if the animal is deemed vicious.”

Rutherford said there’s still a lot of work to do, especially when it comes to the health of their animals.

President of the Putnam County West Virginia Republican Women, Debbie Deweese, said Saturday she discovered a frightening sight while at the shelter.

“I found a freezer, and it was full of dead animals,” she said. “Some of their legs were hanging out.”

Rutherford said that is not the proper way to store deceased animals.

Additionally, the shelter is seeing cases of Parvo, Feline Herpes, Ringworm, and more among the animals.

To fight the problem, every animal was taken out of the shelter Sunday, as staff and volunteers deep-clean everything.

Southern Paws, a non-profit dog rescue, assisted and contributed roughly $100,000 worth of medicine, treats, and blankets.

We’re going to clean it, we’re going to get all the animals out, and then from this point forward, no more disease all over the building,” Southern Paws Director Ashley Gardenier said.”

The shelter remains closed, but Rutherford is hopeful the shelter will reopen within a few weeks after the animals’ health improves.

