W.Va. Cupcake royalty make cupcakes in kitchen

The West Virginia Cupcake Festival kicks off this Thursday in Hurricane.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The West Virginia Cupcake Festival wants to invite you to the Sweetest Festival Around at Valley Park in Hurricane from August 24-26.

With over 120 total vendors, thousands of cupcakes, a Pupcake Pageant, the Foam Garage, kids games, live entertainment, a car show, Cupcake Chase 5K, contests, and so much more, there is something for everyone!

Visit the West Virgina Cupcakes Festival on Facebook or their website for a schedule of events.

