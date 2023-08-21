W.Va. Cupcake royalty make cupcakes in kitchen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The West Virginia Cupcake Festival wants to invite you to the Sweetest Festival Around at Valley Park in Hurricane from August 24-26.
With over 120 total vendors, thousands of cupcakes, a Pupcake Pageant, the Foam Garage, kids games, live entertainment, a car show, Cupcake Chase 5K, contests, and so much more, there is something for everyone!
Visit the West Virgina Cupcakes Festival on Facebook or their website for a schedule of events.
