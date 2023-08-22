Attempted drowning of a Deputy, suspect on the loose

Suspect accused of attempted drowning of deputy
Suspect accused of attempted drowning of deputy(scioto county sheriff's dept)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman has released the identity of a suspect accused of trying to drown a Deputy Monday evening.

Sheriff Thoroughman says Richard Turner is the man accused, he is also known as “Peck.” The Sheriff says he is not in custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, a suspect tried to drown an officer Monday night before going on the run.

The Sheriff says this attempted drowning happened along Big Doney Road, Just outside of Franklin Furnace.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the officer is recovering and the suspect is not in custody.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley performs at Herbert Hoover High School
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates | Five W.Va. high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five W.Va. high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five W.Va. high school football programs sanctioned for violations
Tick-borne illnesses on the rise in W.Va.
Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses on the rise in W.Va.
Greenup County vs. Russell football game postponed to Saturday at 7:30pm
Greenup County and Russell postpone football game to Saturday due to heat