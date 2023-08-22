Attempted drowning of a Deputy, suspect on the loose

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman has released the identity of a suspect accused of trying to drown a Deputy Monday evening.

Sheriff Thoroughman says Richard Turner is the man accused, he is also known as “Peck.” The Sheriff says he is not in custody.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, a suspect tried to drown an officer Monday night before going on the run.

The Sheriff says this attempted drowning happened along Big Doney Road, Just outside of Franklin Furnace.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the officer is recovering and the suspect is not in custody.

