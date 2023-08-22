Charleston City Councilmembers discuss former CPD Chief’s resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though no item on Monday’s Charleston City Council agenda directly mentioned the resignation of former Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, some councilmembers continued to express concern about the lack of an external investigation into the department.

“We asked for a resolution which five of us agreed and said ‘hey, let’s get a professional standards review’ he is a certified officer, not just a department head at the will and pleasure of the mayor’,” said Ward 11 Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass, speaking of prior requests for an outside investigation into former Chief Tyke Hunt, who resigned Friday for medical and personal reasons.

Hunt said in his resignation letter to the mayor he will return to the Charleston Police Department as a lieutenant when he returns from medical leave.

Not all councilmembers shared Snodgrass’ sentiments.

“This city is supposed to be the city of second chances, recovery, convicted felons having the right to vote, but here we are crucifying a man who was chief of police [and stepped down],” Ward 5 Councilwoman Jeannine Faegre said. “I think enough is enough.”

“We’re talking about people, lives, they have spouses and children,” Mayor Amy Goodwin said while addressing the council. “We will be respectful of one another.”

The mayor expanded on her comments after the meeting.

“We have not received any allegation at all in the city of Charleston if an allegation is brought forward, we will investigate it.”

Monday’s meeting comes as Interim Charleston Police Chief Scott Dempsey works on the transition.

“With obviously the major change, we are kind of letting the dust settle here,” he said speaking to WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue. “We’re going to continue to move forward with the projects that we have right now. And we’re going to continue the patrols all the extra patrols that we have established and all of the community-based projects that we have going. Those are not going to change over the next several weeks to a month, so we can let the dust settle.”

Dempsey said as CPD moves forward, he wants to ensure neighbors in the city their safety is the department’s top priority.

“They can trust our leadership within the Charleston Police Department and they can trust our men and women with the Charleston Police Department,” he said.

“We are highly trained, we are remaining steadfast and focused with our public safety mission. We’re not going to let the recent events get us down. We still have a mission to do. And the public should have no concern that our department is moving forward as we have, and I’m excited for this opportunity that Mayor Goodwin has, has asked me to take on. And, you know, I’m ready to get to work.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.