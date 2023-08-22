Cheerleader shares her road to recovery after car crash

Cheerleader London Banfi is sharing her road to recovery after she was injured in a car crash in March.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Step by step, London Banfi is pushing through the recovery process.

“It’s been good. Tough and stuff,” she said.

“It’s been a long recovery for her,” Craig Buell, a physical therapist said. “[London] started out in a wheelchair and is now walking and getting around really well.”

It’s been a tough few months with tremendous progress for London.

She’s been working with Buell, focusing on healing and building up her strength to eventually hit the cheer mat once again.

“I’m excited to cheer again,” London said. “I hope I have all my tumbling, I hope I don’t lose it.”

Cheerleading is a passion she has had to put on the sidelines for a while after a serious crash in March.

London, her friend Saylor Page, and their mothers were on their way back from a cheer competition near Cincinnati when the car they were in was rear-ended in Adams County, Ohio.

The two girls were riding in the back seat, both coming out with serious injuries.

During the days and weeks that followed, support poured in from their community.

As we get a glimpse into London’s recovery process, her mom Holley says it has been overwhelming to see how far her daughter has come.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the amount of love and patience that we’ve received. Coming here was a great decision that we made, because when we started she couldn’t even walk, and now she’s almost running,” Holley Banfi said.

Holley says London’s next surgery will remove the hardware, or rods, in her leg.

After a few months, if all goes according to plan, Holley says London could be back tumbling on the cheer mat once again.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia

Latest News

Investigations into complaints against former Charleston Police Chief Hunt
Investigations into complaints against former Charleston Police Chief Hunt
WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 22
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 22
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Mortgage rates skyrocket across the country amid high inflation
Mortgage rates skyrocket across the country amid high inflation