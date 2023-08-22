Complaints filed against former Charleston police chief

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department and West Virginia State Police are investigating complaints involving former Charleston police chief Tyke Hunt.

Charleston Police chief resigns; interim chief named

During a council meeting Monday night, Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass spoke of concerns about a need for an investigation into a new allegation regarding former police chief Tyke Hunt. The new allegation involves sexual misconduct with a police applicant after Hunt administered a polygraph test to the applicant.

According to Councilwoman Snodgrass, the applicant felt her polygraph was altered because she knew she lied, but yet still passed the exam and therefore became a certified officer.

The applicant was then hired by the department but has since left employment.

Councilwoman Snodgrass asked Mayor Goodwin Monday evening for an investigation. The Mayor told WSAZ after the meeting, “We have not received any allegation at all in the City of Charleston. If an allegation is brought forward, we will investigate it.”

Charleston City Councilmembers discuss former CPD Chief’s resignation

On Tuesday, WSAZ reached out to the City asking if any new allegation regarding former police chief Tyke Hunt had been brought to the City on Tuesday, August 22.

The City did not respond, but a couple of hours later, WSAZ received the following statement from the Charleston Police Department:

“The Charleston Police Department received a complaint last night. The Professional Standards Division (PSD) will investigate. As this matter is an active investigation we cannot comment on any details of the allegations or investigation status.”

West Virginia State Police also confirmed a complaint was made on Tuesday against former police chief Tyke Hunt. The department has initiated an investigation but is not releasing any additional information at this time.

The complaints come after Hunt resigned from his position on Friday, August 18.

Hunt said in his resignation letter to the mayor he will return to the Charleston Police Department as a lieutenant when he returns from medical leave.

In July, Hunt issued an apology after he allegedly “misused city property for a personal matter.” At that time, Hunt said he was disciplined with a three-day unpaid suspension back in June of 2022.

Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker says he investigated the allegations beginning in April of 2022 and concluded there were no violations of the law.

Hunt was named police chief in February 2020, after serving 15 years in the department.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.