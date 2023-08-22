Cooling centers open ahead of excessive heat watch

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for every county in the WSAZ Viewing Area with the EXCEPTION of Elliott, Rowan, Morgan, Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, and Pike counties until 9 pm Thursday.

The following cooling centers will be operational on Thursday, August 24:

Centralized Assessment Office

Address: 1015 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Phone: (681) 340-1086

Operating Hours: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Kanawha City Community Center

Address: 3511 Venable Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304

Phone: (304) 348-6484

Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Manna Meal

Address: 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Phone: (304) 345-7121

Operating Hours: 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Address: 314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Phone: (304) 348-6404

Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

North Charleston Community Center

Address: 2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25312

Phone: (304) 348-6884

Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Roosevelt Community Center

Address: 502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311

Phone: (304) 348-0529

Operating Hours: 12:00 Noon- 8:00 PM

