Cooling centers open ahead of excessive heat watch
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for every county in the WSAZ Viewing Area with the EXCEPTION of Elliott, Rowan, Morgan, Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, and Pike counties until 9 pm Thursday.
The following cooling centers will be operational on Thursday, August 24:
Centralized Assessment Office
Address: 1015 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: (681) 340-1086
Operating Hours: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Kanawha City Community Center
Address: 3511 Venable Avenue, Charleston, WV 25304
Phone: (304) 348-6484
Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Manna Meal
Address: 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: (304) 345-7121
Operating Hours: 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
Address: 314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: (304) 348-6404
Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
North Charleston Community Center
Address: 2009 7th Avenue, Charleston, WV 25312
Phone: (304) 348-6884
Operating Hours: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Roosevelt Community Center
Address: 502 Ruffner Avenue, Charleston, WV 25311
Phone: (304) 348-0529
Operating Hours: 12:00 Noon- 8:00 PM
