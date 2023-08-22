Gun found in Ohio elementary student’s book bag

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A handgun was discovered inside an elementary student’s book bag on Tuesday, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officers with the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Vinton County School Administration that there was a firearm on the campus of South Elementary.

Deputies recovered a small handgun from a student’s book bag.

The student was removed from the school and taken into custody of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

No bullets were in the handgun nor were any bullets found on the student.

No bullets were recovered on the Vinton County School property, officials say.

Further information has not been released.

