Hot school week has arrived

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -WE ARE WELL ONTO OUR WAY TO A 4TH HOT SPELL OF THE SUMMER. MONDAY’S HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S ACCOMPANIED BY A TROPICAL HUMIDITY MAKING IT FEEL RATHER OPPRESSIVE. NOW COMES WORD THAT THE REST OF THE WEEK WILL REMAIN HAZY AND HOT WITH HUMIDITY LEVELS VARYING DAY TO DAY. IF ALL GOES ACCORDING TO PLAN, THIS WEEK WILL END WITH BOTH THE HOTTEST TEMPERATURES OF SUMMER AS WELL AS SOME NEW THUNDERSTORMS.

OVERNIGHT FAIR SKIES WITH WARM AND STUFFY CONDITIONS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 60S BUT 70 OR A TAD HIGHER DOWNTOWN. TUESDAY WILL FEATURE HOT HAZY SUNSHINE AS HIGH CLOUDS FILTER THE SUN AT TIMES. WHILE THE HUMIDITY LEVEL AND TEMPERATURE WILL BOTH BE A TAD LOWER, THE DAY WILL STILL BE A HOT ONE AS HIGHS GET CLOSE TO 90.

WEDNESDAY ANOTHER HAZY, SAUNA DAY WITH HIGHS NEAR 90 AGAIN.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY WILL CHALLENGE THE HOTTEST AIR OF THE SUMMER AS HIGHS AIM FOR THE MID 90S. BOTH DAYS HAVE A CHANCE OF A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM, THOUGH ACTIVITY IS LIKELY TO BE SCATTERED WITH RAINFALL NOT ENOUGH TO KEEP YOU FROM WATERING YOUR PLANTS.

LOOKING AHEAD TO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES ON FRIDAY, A LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DRAW NEAR ENOUGH FOR CLOSE INSPECTION BUT NOT BEFORE HIGHS MAKE THE MIDDLE 90S.

THE WEEKEND WILL COOL DOWN BACK IN TO THE 80S THOUGH A SHOWER RISK COULD LINGER ON SATURDAY.

