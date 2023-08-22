Hot on Wednesday, but heat peaks Thursday into Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday saw a bit more tolerable conditions in the afternoon as temperatures and humidity levels came in slightly lower compared to Monday. The most intense heat will be felt on Thursday and Friday as high temperatures soar well into the 90s, with the added humidity making it feel like the triple digits during the hottest part of the day. However, there will also be a storm risk on those days which could provide relief for some locations. Showers and storms still look to lurk on Saturday before rain chances (and temperatures) go down from Sunday into the start of next work week.

Tuesday evening stays mostly clear as temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued mainly clear sky Tuesday night as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 60s. The coolest readings will be in eastern West Virginia. Patchy fog is expected in some river valleys.

Wednesday sees lots of sunshine throughout the day as high temperatures rise to around 90 degrees.

Thursday and Friday see sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. “Feels like” temperatures could approach the mid to upper 100s. However, showers and storms have the potential to move in from the north given the more unstable atmosphere (storms feed quite well off hot and humid conditions). It is too early to determine where and when storms will occur, so it is important to remain vigilant during outdoor activities, including high school football games Thursday and Friday evening. Some storms could be strong if not severe, with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats.

Scattered showers and storms linger on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

A couple showers are possible on Sunday, but the day looks mostly dry and much more comfortable. Humidity will be lower, and high temperatures only rise to the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday see sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s and continued low humidity.

