Inmate stabs two correction officers stabbed at Connecticut facility

Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of them inside a facility on Tuesday.(Department of Corrections/WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Two officers were stabbed at a correctional facility in Newtown, Connecticut on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Department of Correction reported that the incident happened at the Garner Correctional Institute.

Officials say an inmate used a sharpened toothbrush to stab one officer in the neck and the other in the torso.

“The attacker was immediately secured and transported to the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s Restrictive Housing Unit,” officials said.

The officers were treated at the hospital and released.

The attacker was identified as 35-year-old Joe Baltas of Meriden. Baltas is serving a life sentence for murder, according to the department’s website.

“He last entered the Department of Correction on October 26, 2006,” officials said.

DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros released a statement after the stabbing:

“As Commissioner, this is my worst fear - that our brave staff members are attacked and injured. I rushed to the hospital as soon as I learned of the assault, and thank God, they are all right. This is a sobering reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face on a daily basis. We must always remain vigilant. I am doubling down on my efforts to ensure the safety of these fine men and women.”

State police and the DOC are investigating the incident.

