Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorizes temporary sports wagering licenses to 7 racetracks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are now one step closer to being able to place bets on sporting events in Kentucky.

In a meeting Tuesday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission authorized temporary licenses for sports wagering to seven racetracks.

Churchill Downs, Louisville

Derby City Gaming, Louisville

Ellis Park, Henderson

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run, Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Williamsburg

Newport Racing and Gaming, Newport

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, Oak Grove

The Red Mile, Lexington

Turfway Park, Florence

The following were approved, with facilities coming soon:

Derby City Gaming, coming soon to downtown Louisville

Ellis Park, coming soon to Owensboro

Sandy’s Gaming and Racing, coming soon to Ashland

They also authorized temporary licenses for sports betting service providers.

“Draft Kings, FanDuel, BetMGM, those entities were all on the receiving end of approvals from the commission today,” said sports betting analyst Geoff Zochodne

The full list of license-approved service providers includes:

Bet365

BetMGM

Caesars

Circa Sports

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

Penn Sports Interactive

Geoff Zochodne explains there are still some technical steps the KHRC must take before sports betting begins in September. This includes ensuring there are geolocation services in place to make sure bets are being placed within state lines and releasing a catalog of events and wagers.

“It’s essentially a list of what you can bet on in the state, so there will be, for instance, the NFL in there, and it’ll say you can bet on NFL games and point spread the money lines the total points in a game that sort of thing,” Zochodne said.

Zochodne says this catalog can be adjusted in the future according to the desires of betters and operators in the state.

Kentuckians will be able to pre-register an account with approved mobile apps on August 28. In-person betting will begin on September 7, and mobile betting will begin on September 28.

Here is a list of approved sports betting licensees and their partners

Service PRovider Partnering Track Type of Partnership Caesars The Red Mile Retail and Mobile Kambi Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs’ satellite location, Derby City Gaming

Ellis Park Henderson

Turfway Park

Oak Grove Retail Fanatics Oak Grove Mobile Fanduel Turfway Park, and its satellite location, Newport Racing and Gaming Mobile DraftKings Cumberland Run and its satellite location Retail and Mobile Penn Sports Interactive Ellis Park Henderson and Owensboro Mobile BetMGM Sandy’s Gaming and Racing Retail and Mobile Circa Sports Cumberland Run and its satellite location Mobile Bet365 Sandy’s Gaming and Racing Mobile

The temporary licenses approved by the commission today can be converted to annual licenses in the future.

