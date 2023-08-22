Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at golf course; on life support

A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a...
A maintenance worker in Arizona is on life support after he was stung nearly 2,000 times at a golf course.(JimmyLung via Canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A man is fighting for his life in Arizona after being stung thousands of times by bees while working at a golf course.

KPHO reports that a maintenance worker was stung an estimated 2,000 times while at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to the Arizona Fire Medical Authority, arriving firefighters found the man, in his 50s, covered with bees after they were called to the Pebblebrook Golf Course.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a rescuer wrote in an incident report.

Firefighters deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees.

Authorities then rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remained intubated on Monday.

Rescuers did not immediately release what brought on the bee attack.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia

Latest News

Cheerleader shares her road to recovery
Cheerleader shares her road to recovery after car crash
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Investigations into complaints against former Charleston Police Chief Hunt
Investigations into complaints against former Charleston Police Chief Hunt
WSAZ Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 22
Andy's Tuesday Evening Forecast - Aug 22