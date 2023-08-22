Millions in funding announced for two EKY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.5 million in funding for Rowan and Morgan counties.

The money is to support a local airport, tourism, cybersecurity, economic development, a senior center, a road, safe household hazardous waste disposal, recycling and clean water.

Beshear made the announcement at the Maysville Community and Technical College Rowan County Campus in Morehead.

“Today, we got to help create the first dedicated senior center in Rowan County,” Beshear said in a news release. “We’re also supporting a local airport, tourism, cybersecurity, economic development, roads, environmental efforts and cleaner water. This is what we can do when we come together to build that better Kentucky, we all want for our kids and grandkids.”

Rowan County Judge-Executive Harry Clark said the county has a lot to celebrate with the funding announcement.

“Their assistance has enabled us to make significant progress on various initiatives by the Fiscal Court that will lead to the prosperity of Rowan Countians,” said Clark.

Gov. Beshear announced more than $648,000 to the Morehead-Rowan County Regional Airport. The funding is to help plan, design and build a new apron, which is an area where the planes are parked. The funding comes from the Department of Aviation.

He awarded $207,467 to Morehead-Rowan County Tourism and $17,582 to the Morgan County Fiscal Court to support travel marketing and promotion and to attract meetings and conventions.

“ARPA funding is helping us research marketing techniques and learn best practices through the top industry leaders in the nation. We would have never accomplished that using our budget post-COVID,” said Joy Brown, executive director of Morehead-Rowan County Tourism. “We are getting ideas that will push us out in front of the competition. We can’t wait to see the results. Thank you to everyone who made ARPA money possible.”

$67,000 will go to the Rowan County Fiscal Court to support cybersecurity and information technology across the county.

The state will provide $600,000 to help buy 238 acres on Rodney Hitch Boulevard in Morehead for future industrial use.

$750,000 will go towards building the Rowan County Senior Center on Clearfield Street in Morehead. The center will allow seniors to gather. It will also provide meal options, nutritional programs, healthy promotions, information and help with independent living and social outreach services.

“This is the first time in our history that Rowan County has had a dedicated senior center. We’re truly grateful for the state’s support in bringing this much-needed development to our community. The Rowan County Senior Center offers essential services to seniors, providing them a place to gather, promoting health and nutrition, offering information for independent living and delivering social outreach services,” said Judge Clark. “The new building, which will span nearly 6,000 square feet, will be located at 740 Clearfield Street and will meet all Americans with Disabilities Act and Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards. We want to acknowledge and appreciate the hardworking individuals and state officials who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality.”

More than $250,000 is going to Rowan County Fiscal Court to resurface all of Clearfork Road in Morehead. Officials said this is the first time in more than ten years that work has been done to the road.

Leaders said nearly $10,000 will help people in Rowan County safely dispose of household hazardous waste. More than $200,000 was also awarded to the Morehead-Rowan-MSU Community Recycling Center.

In West Liberty, more than $803,000 will go towards system inspections and a sewer line replacement project.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.