New K-9 officer headed to detention center

By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new officer, one of the four-legged kind, is on his way to the Greenup County Detention Center to help with drug intervention.

His name is Chief, and he’s a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois, according to a release Tuesday from Jailer Larry Pancake.

Pancake said K-9 Chief achieved his narcotics detection certificate along with his handler Deputy Justin Taylor.

Both are trained in the detection of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, and LSD, according to Pancake.

“Chief will assist in the prevention of the smuggling of contraband into the facility to lessen the chances of dangerous drugs entering and causing a safety risk,” the release states.

Pancake said Chief arrived at no cost to taxpayers in the county.

