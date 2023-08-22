New private Christian school coming to South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new preschool through third grade Christian school is opening up in South Point. It’s in the building on 9th Street that used to be the Tri-State KidZone.

The Tri-State KidZone used to be full of bounce houses and birthday parties. Now, the inflatable toys have moved out, and teachers have moved in.

“The staff members are excited; they can’t wait to start,” said Sam Hall, director of what is now Riverview Christian Academy. It’s a new pre-k through third grade school organized by the area-wide Churches of Christ.

“We are concentrating on the pre-k to kindergarten because we have plans to offer a new grade level each year as we build the school,” Hall said.

Staff members were preparing to have the school in the South Point Church of Christ, until the former KidZone building went up for sale.

“All of the bright colors, it has elementary all over it, so we were really excited,” Hall said. “We had a family from one of the churches who purchased the building and is leasing it to Riverview Christian Academy for $1 a year, so we couldn’t turn that down either.”

As teachers prepare there classrooms and lesson plans for this year, Hall says it all just seems meant to be.

“We had been told it takes two-three years to start a new school, we have accomplished that in approximately 11 months,” Hall said. “It seems like every time there’s a road block, something comes up that takes care of it.”

They have the space, staff and up-to-date technology, now they just need more students to enroll.

“We have around six or seven thousand square feet of room, we have two more rooms in the other section, we have a large auditorium upstairs,” Hall said.

To encourage enrollment, registration and book fees will be waived for all students this year.

Classes will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Parents and families can attend an open house on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to take a tour of the school, ask questions and register.

You can also apply on their website or call at 740-377-5146.

