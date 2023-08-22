One person hurt in crash involving school bus

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One person was injured Tuesday morning in a crash between a pickup truck and a school bus on state Route 93, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of McCarty Lane in Lick Township.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck, an 81-year-old man from McArthur, Ohio, was headed west on McCarty Lane when he did not yield to the school bus, which was headed north of state Route 93.

The pickup truck collided into the right rear of the bus. A passenger aide aboard the bus suffered a minor injury.

Troopers say the pickup truck driver was cited for failure to yield.

The release did not state if any students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

