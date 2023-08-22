Purse theft in Kanawha County

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The incident occurred at 4817 Midland Drive in Rand on Monday, August 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m.
The incident occurred at 4817 Midland Drive in Rand on Monday, August 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County sheriff’s office is looking for a man and woman involved in a purse theft.

A woman waved down deputies outside of the Dollar General in Rand yesterday after the woman’s purse was taken from her shopping cart.

The incident occurred at 4817 Midland Drive in Rand on Monday, August 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m.

Deputies reviewed the store’s surveillance video and learned the victim had taken her shopping cart outside with her purchases. When she returned the cart, she left her purse sitting inside it.

An unknown male and female saw the purse in the cart. The man proceeded to move the purse and put his personal belongings over top of the bag.

The victim returned to claim her purse, and it was gone.

Her identification and $300 were inside of the purse at the time of the theft.

According to the investigating deputy, the male suspect is a white male with black hair and was wearing a white shirt with cargo-style shorts. The female suspect who accompanied him was a white female with sandy brown hair, wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts while carrying an infant.

Anyone that can identify either of the suspects or has any information, is to contact Deputy J.S. Ashcraft at Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody for attempted drowning of Sheriff’s deputy
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia

Latest News

New private Christian school coming to South Point
New private Christian school coming to South Point
Cooling centers open ahead of excessive heat watch
Gun found in Ohio elementary student’s book bag
Summerfest in South Charleston
Summerfest in South Charleston