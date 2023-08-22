Purse theft in Kanawha County

The incident occurred at 4817 Midland Drive in Rand on Monday, August 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County sheriff’s office is looking for a man and woman involved in a purse theft.

A woman waved down deputies outside of the Dollar General in Rand yesterday after the woman’s purse was taken from her shopping cart.

The incident occurred at 4817 Midland Drive in Rand on Monday, August 21, 2023, around 8:00 p.m.

Deputies reviewed the store’s surveillance video and learned the victim had taken her shopping cart outside with her purchases. When she returned the cart, she left her purse sitting inside it.

An unknown male and female saw the purse in the cart. The man proceeded to move the purse and put his personal belongings over top of the bag.

The victim returned to claim her purse, and it was gone.

Her identification and $300 were inside of the purse at the time of the theft.

According to the investigating deputy, the male suspect is a white male with black hair and was wearing a white shirt with cargo-style shorts. The female suspect who accompanied him was a white female with sandy brown hair, wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts while carrying an infant.

Anyone that can identify either of the suspects or has any information, is to contact Deputy J.S. Ashcraft at Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

