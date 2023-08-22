Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying

FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with...
FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Malls appear to be adapting to a new retail environment and, in many cases, with success.

A new market analysis revealed many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.

A Coresight Research study shows foot traffic in more affluent areas, so-called higher-tier malls, was up by 12% last year compared to 2019. Inside lower-tier malls, shopper levels were up 10%.

Both mall categories are seeing annual growth rates from 5% to 9%.

Coresight points to occupancy levels as a key indicator of a mall’s health, with anything above 92% considered very good.

Top-tier malls last year were more than 95% leased with lower-end malls just shy of 90%.

The study points to retailers’ marketing through both a physical and online presence as a major factor in mall growth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted drowning of a Deputy; suspect on the loose
UPDATE | Man in custody for attempted drowning of Sheriff’s deputy
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car hundreds of feet in the air
Urban Oasis Salon & Spa on First Look at Four
Urban Oasis Salon & Spa on First Look at Four
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Dominican Republic starts shuttering country ahead of Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast