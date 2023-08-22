Urban Oasis Salon & Spa on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After sending the kids off to school, it’s time for moms to do a little self-care.

Shelby DeWeese, Morgan Justice and Hannah Cathey with Urban Oasis Salon & Spa stopped by First Look at Four with some ideas.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.