Urban Oasis Salon & Spa on First Look at Four

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After sending the kids off to school, it’s time for moms to do a little self-care.

Shelby DeWeese, Morgan Justice and Hannah Cathey with Urban Oasis Salon & Spa stopped by First Look at Four with some ideas.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted drowning of a Deputy; suspect on the loose
UPDATE | Man in custody for attempted drowning of Sheriff’s deputy
Man identified following fatal fishing incident
The crash happened near 23rd Street West along Adams Avenue in Huntington.
Adams Avenue reopens after crash
First case of West Nile virus reported in West Virginia
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations

Latest News

Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Attempted drowning of a Deputy; suspect on the loose
UPDATE | Man in custody for attempted drowning of Sheriff’s deputy
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast