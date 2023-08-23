Boone Memorial Health receives national recognition as one of the most beautiful hospitals

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new and improved Boone Memorial Hospital provides quality and comfortable care to its patients, all while making them feel like they are a apart of a family

It’s the simple things, like being greeted at the door by Judy Michael, that have kept patients like Deanna Howell coming to Boone Memorial Health for nearly 50 years.

“A lot of the employees are hometown people and they make you feel like family, so I think the comfort of the care and the cleanliness of the hospital is by far some of the greatest assets we have,” said Deanna Howell, a patient at the hospital.

Every time she walks in the main doors, she said she feels comfortable. From the gift shop at the front door, to the surgery wing Howell said the amenities are state of the art and something you won’t get anywhere else. And one of her favorite parts is the private rooms patients are treated in.

“They are amazing, the chairs are comfortable. There’s places you can sit that are comfortable; each room is a private room, which you don’t get at a lot of hospitals,” she said.

That family-like atmosphere is one of Boone Memorial Health’s top priorities and one they pride themselves upon.

“At BMH we like to say that we are bringing medicine home, and so we are completely focused on providing the services our community asked for and our community needs from a health care standpoint” Ray Harrell, Chief External Affairs Officer at Boone Memorial Health said.

Back in 2016, Boone Memorial Health was completely renovated into a new facility that has broken ground ever since.

“This new hospital facility has truly been the catalyst for us to increase access to health care to improve health outcomes and to work towards achieving health equity,” Harrell said.

And Howell agrees, saying it’s a facility like no other and her home away from home.

“Most communities don’t have what we have. It’s a diamond in the rough, kind of. It’s one of those things that when you walk in, its not something you normally see in our county, a facility like this”

Boone Memorial Hospital just placed ninth in a “Soliant” survey for the most beautiful hospitals in the country.

