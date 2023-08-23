Dual alert for heat and thunder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a third straight day the heat has been worthy of the summertime dog days. Still, so far this present hot spell has come without the normal storms of the season. Wednesday afternoon we watched thunder cells in northern WV give a quick rain to WVU with echoes of thunder just south of Milan-Puskar Stadium. This is the first cluster of storms we will be tracking thru Saturday. But timing these clusters will be hard enough let alone locating them in advance before they show up on Doppler Radar.

Tonight will be hazy and steamy at the Boyd Fair then overnight perhaps a brief thunderstorm or just some heat lightning. A warm and stuffy low will be near 70.

Thursday and Friday ratchets up the heat and humidity into a heat index (near or above 100) not felt since the July heat wave. Naturally that type of heat and steam is worthy of thunderstorm consideration. But when and where will the skies darken and the heavens open up?

The chance of thunder increases on Saturday as the temperature backs off a tad (highs in upper 80s).

To summarize, hot and sultry weather through the end of the Boyd Fair in Coalton and high school football this week. Two hazards to consider for outdoor events start with excessive heat and end with thunderstorms.

