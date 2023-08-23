First Warning Forecast | Alert day - stormy and hot!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Pike (OH), Scioto, Lewis, Carter, Greenup, Boyd, Lawrence (KY), Lawrence (OH), Jackson (OH), Vinton, Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Jackson (WV), Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, and Wayne counties until 8 PM Thursday.

Due to clouds and thunderstorms continuing to impact the area through the middle portions of the day, heat on Thursday will not be as large of an impact as originally thought. Still, some heat indices reaching into the upper 90s and lower 100s will be an issue for the day on Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening once the sun eventually comes out. It still will be a good idea to take those breaks and stay hydrated throughout the day on Thursday.

Friday’s pattern will look a little more certain, with the region likely seeing both threats of those storms and the heat. A cold front will slide on to the south to near OH-32 by the middle and latter portions of the day. Storms will look to fire up along and south of this boundary, bringing chances of wind, hail, and flooding into the overall area later in the afternoon and into the overall evening.

Things greatly calm down heading into the weekend, both temperature-wise and precipitation-wise. Highs are expected to fall back into the middle and upper 80s, eventually into the lower and middle 80s by the beginning of next week. As another cold front looks to pass through the area Tuesday, highs will once again fall on Wednesday into the 70s. Our best chance of rain outside of Friday should exist on Tuesday, as that cold front slides on through, although it’s not expected to be particularly large.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.