Hero dog gets adopted weeks after saving foster family in fire

A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home. (Source: WTKR, SHEILA JAMES, CNN)
By Jay Greene, WTKR
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Va. (WTKR) - A dog who saved his foster family from a boat fire has found a forever home.

He’s a Great Pyrenees named Moose and he is settling in with his new family in Virginia.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with a sweet fellow like that,” Ciara Hill, Moose’s new owner, said.

Hill recently adopted the pup from the Portsmouth Humane Society after following stories about him.

Moose rescued his foster family from a fire a few weeks ago. He was adopted a day after the fire but wasn’t a good fit. So, he went back to the shelter.

“We saw that he had been returned, and I was talking to my husband. He was like, ‘Well, go get him,’” Hill said.

And she went and got Moose who has since been getting acclimated to his new home.

“My other animals are welcoming him in, and he seems to be pretty comfortable,” Hill said.

Portsmouth Humane Society Executive Director Dyanna Uchiek said it’s important to take the time to make sure the pet you’re thinking of adopting is the perfect fit.

According to Hill, Moose has had no trouble adapting.

“He has just made himself at home,” she said.

Moose won’t be lonely in his new home. The Hill family already has dogs, cats, chickens and a tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Gun found in Ohio elementary student’s book bag
It happened on Herman Road, just off of county Road 141, in Green Township.
Man in custody after barricade situation in southeast Ohio
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | 5 high school football programs sanctioned for violations
Complaints filed against former Charleston police chief; investigations underway

Latest News

Samantha Martns of Chicago, stands in front of a cooling station on the concourse of Guaranteed...
Dangerous heat wave from Texas to the Midwest strains infrastructure, transportation
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Man charged in Ohio school bus crash that killed child, state patrol says
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers.
Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns