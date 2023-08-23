Hurricane prepping for Generals

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The War on 34 resumes a night early in West Virginia high school football as Hurricane hosts Winfield Thursday night while most of the games kick off 24 hours later. Last season, both programs got ten wins and made playoff runs into November.

Earlier this month, WSAZ Sports caught up with the Generals and late last week stopped by the Redskins practice.

