Hurricane prepping for Generals

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The War on 34 resumes a night early in West Virginia high school football as Hurricane hosts Winfield Thursday night while most of the games kick off 24 hours later. Last season, both programs got ten wins and made playoff runs into November.

Earlier this month, WSAZ Sports caught up with the Generals and late last week stopped by the Redskins practice.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.