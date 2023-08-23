Marshall baseball stadium on pace to be ready for home opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday afternoon, Kimberly Cook stopped by the construction site of what will be the new home of Marshall Thundering Herd baseball. It is a stadium that her father, legendary Marshall Baseball Coach Jack Cook, always asked for.

“This is amazing. This is something that my father dreamed of for well over 50 years. Without a doubt, he is smiling right now saying, ‘I’m going to get my field, finally!” Cook said.

It will truly be his field. Upon completion, it will be known as Jack Cook Field with his name printed on the artificial turf. It’s a fitting tribute to a man beloved by so many people in the Marshall University community, including former players like Darren Woody.

“I try to come down at least once a month just to see what the progress has been like. It’s been a sight for sore eyes, believe me!” Woody said. “My time here was great, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I wish I could play on a field like this but, unfortunately, my time has passed. So, we’re looking to now and the future.”

Greg Beals will lead the Herd out onto the new field next spring. It will be his first year as head coach of the Thundering Herd and he has quickly learned just how monumental this project is.

Marshall Head Baseball Coach Greg Beals talks about the progress on the new stadium.

“I’ve heard a bunch of those stories, and I feel kind of bad about it because I haven’t felt that pain of how long it’s taken and the angst of getting it done because, when I got here, it was on,” Beals said.

Coach Beals has really enjoyed seeing the dimensions of the field take shape. The outfield wall is in place, and there are markers showing where the bases and pitcher’s mound will be. The clubhouse being built as part of the facility will also give the Herd something they have never had before.

“It’s where the guys can hang out, and they can stick around after practice or come early to practice and be able to access that building, go into the batting cages and get extra work in. Those are things that we haven’t been able to do because we’re driving our cars out to Route 2 and back and there is no hangout,” Beals said. “There’s going to be a lot that happens out there that drives the culture of this program here in the near future.”

Crews are on pace to have the facility complete and ready to host Marshall’s home opener on March 1.

“You kind of just want to pinch yourself and say, is this really happening? I am really happy and very pleased that they’ve decided to do this, and I can’t thank Marshall enough for it because my dad loved Marshall, he loved Huntington, and he loved this community,” Cook said.

