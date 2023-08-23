Marshall University launches app designed to improve student life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University class is back in session. Along with that, comes a brand new app that’s designed to improve student life.

It’s called the Marshall U app. It’s free to download and provides students access to maps, academic calendars, event listings and their student portals -- all in one place.

The app doesn’t stop there, and ups the ante on the social front.

“Between other students, between faculty and staff, they are allowed to post pictures in the app, communicate like them, so it brings more of a social media vibe,” Marshall Student Affairs Vice President Marcie Simms said.

As of Wednesday morning, Marshall says 1,500 people have downloaded the app since the soft launch on Aug. 18, and the app has been opened more than 9,000 times.

One of those people, student Evan Francis, said this app is a game changer.

“I think it’s going to raise the involvement with students, exponentially a lot, just because it’s going to be getting the word out so quick. I think our turnout at events, the numbers are going to go up,” Francis said.

Marshall University students have access to a student feed that works like a social media timeline.

Francis says the app is a friendly place for those students to connect.

“We’ve seen a lot of students posting selfies ... I think people are interacting with it very well,” Francis said.

