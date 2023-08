HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia high school football season wastes no team with a monster match up Friday night. Spring Valley travels to defending Class AAA champ Huntington High to start the year. It was the Timberwolves who gave HHS their only loss of the 2022 year and WSAZ Sports stopped by practice Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.