Neuropathy treatment with Blanton Chiropractic
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of people across the country struggle with neuropathy. It’s a painful condition that can feel like pins and needles in your hands and feet.
Dr. Jim Blanton from Blanton Chiropractic stopped by First Look at Four with a neuropathy patient to tell us about treatment options.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.