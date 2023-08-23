Serena Williams, husband share first family photos with new baby

The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.
The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.(Instagram/alexisohanian via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter.

Ohanian took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.

The post features a series of family photos with the newborn.

He said both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

Williams publicly shared she was expecting another baby at the famed Met Gala in New York City in May.

The tennis legend and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born.

Congratulations to the family!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Gun found in Ohio elementary student’s book bag
It happened on Herman Road, just off of county Road 141, in Green Township.
Man in custody after barricade situation in southeast Ohio
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | Five high schools facing sanctions for recruitment and practice violations
Complaints filed against former Charleston police chief; investigations underway

Latest News

Back-to-school essentials
Back-to-school essentials
The Collective Retail & Artisan Shops in Williamson
The Collective Retail & Artisan Shops in Williamson
Wedding Wednesday | Eye Lens Visuals & Photography
Wedding Wednesday | Eye Lens Visuals & Photography
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Texas elementary school students escape injuries after a boy fires a gun on a school bus
All the students escaped injury after the shot was fired Tuesday in Seguin, Texas.
Student fires gun on bus, police say