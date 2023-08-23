Teacher appears in court after indictment

Daniel Miles appears in court
Daniel Miles appears in court(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County teacher who was recently indicted on sexual abuse charges that stem from incidents that happened while he was an employee at Barboursville Middle School appeared in court on August 23.

Daniel Miles, of Barboursville, was indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury last month.

Miles was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea.

Miles is charged with first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child.

The alleged incidents happened from August 2019 through January 2022 and involved multiple students.

Miles was placed on administrative leave by Cabell County Schools in January 2022.

A spokesperson for Cabell County Schools confirmed to WSAZ that Miles remains on unpaid administrative leave.

