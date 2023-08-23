Truck hit by gunfire on Huntington’s west end

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon on Huntington’s west end, according to Huntington Police on the scene.

The incident happened near 9th Street West and Adams Avenue.

No one was hit by gunfire.

First responders are on scene investigating, dispatchers say.

Officers have been searching in the area of West 5th Avenue and West 9th Street.

Further information has not been released.

