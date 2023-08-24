ADHD medication shortage prevalent in tri-state region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Doctors and parents across the country have growing concerns as a new school year begins and the shortage of ADHD medicine grows.

There’s been a nationwide shortage of stimulant medication for ADHD, and doctors in our region are concerned.

“This is really crunch time now,” said Dr. Whitney Fulton, a psychiatrist with Valley Health. “The kids are back in their desks, and we need to make sure they’re focused and able to get their education. I feel like the press is even more important right now to get these medicines.”

Fulton says 60-70% of her patients are on these medications. When her patients can’t find the medication they need, she has to make adjustments to dosages and brands.

“Sometimes we get to the point where we have to change medications altogether because we just can’t locate what the patients are on,” Fulton said.

Finding the right ADHD medication is a process of trial and error. When you find one that works and your body gets used to it, you may not react well to a change.

“Sometimes final alternative is difficult because they either don’t work, they don’t last long enough, or worse have side effects,” Fulton said.

Some of Fulton’s patients have even started to ration their medication so they have enough for the school year.

“I have people who are skipping afternoon doses, people who are taking the short-acting doses in the morning when they typically take a long-acting that lasts longer and covers better throughout the school day,” Fulton said. “I’ve had people skipping them on weekends or holidays.”

Changing or skipping doses can effect the results of the medication, which can cause problems for students at school and in their overall lives.

“I just think it’s really important to recognize just how much these medications impact the lives of kids with ADHD. I have seen kids go from failing to straight A’s. I’ve seen kids go from failing to make friends who form huge new friend groups,” Fulton said. “People don’t always realize how much ADHD impacts interpersonal relationships ands self-esteem. This is more than just about the focus and concentration for school work. It really is about their health and well being.”

Doctors have been told for the past year the medications will be back by certain days, all of which have come and gone, leaving everyone still searching for answers.

If your child is missing their medication, Fulton says it’s important to communicate that with their teachers so you can help them stay organized.

