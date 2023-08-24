Arrests made in string of car break-ins in Jackson, Kanawha counties

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Arrests were made on Thursday in connection to roughly 50 car break-ins in southern Jackson County and northern Kanawha County.

On Thursday, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies said a suspicious truck matching the description of the vehicle involved was spotted in the southern Jackson County area and reported to the dispatch center.

Deputies caught up with the fleeing truck and conducted a traffic stop along a rural country road between Fairplain and Kenna, WV, officials say.

A man and a woman were arrested with stolen items still inside the truck.

Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes were placed in the back of the sheriff’s cruiser.

Further information has not been released.

