Crews on scene of mobile home park fire

Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Wednesday night of a fire in a mobile home park in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

At least two mobile homes are reported to be involved. The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cordell Court.

There’s no word on possible injuries.

Several fire departments, including East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, are on the scene.

We have a crew headed that way.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in connection with attempted drowning of deputy in Scioto County
Gun found at elementary school in Vinton County, Ohio
Gun found in Ohio elementary student’s book bag
It happened on Herman Road, just off of county Road 141, in Green Township.
Man in custody after barricade situation in southeast Ohio
Complaints filed against former Charleston police chief; investigations underway
WSAZ Investigates | Five West Virginia high school football programs sanctioned for violations
WSAZ Investigates | 5 high school football programs sanctioned for violations

Latest News

Residents who live outside city limits or municipalities can report unsafe or problematic...
New agency to regulate dilapidated structures in Cabell County
Residents who live outside city limits or municipalities can report unsafe or problematic...
New agency to regulate dilapidated structures in Cabell County
Marshall University baseball stadium construction on pace for completion by home opener
Marshall baseball stadium on pace to be ready for home opener
West Virginia State Police update curriculum at academy
West Virginia State Police update curriculum at academy