Crews on scene of mobile home park fire
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Wednesday night of a fire in a mobile home park in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
At least two mobile homes are reported to be involved. The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cordell Court.
There’s no word on possible injuries.
Several fire departments, including East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, are on the scene.
We have a crew headed that way.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.