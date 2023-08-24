Crews on scene of mobile home park fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene late Wednesday night of a fire in a mobile home park in the Chelyan area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

At least two mobile homes are reported to be involved. The incident was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cordell Court.

There’s no word on possible injuries.

Several fire departments, including East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, are on the scene.

We have a crew headed that way.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

