Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.(YinYang/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – What should have been an exciting day for new students at Arkansas State University ended in tragedy.

A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.

The father was identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Tillman of Russellville, Arkansas – about three hours west of ASU.

A university police officer responded to a call Saturday morning for a man not breathing. When the officer arrived at the dorm, he found Tillman on the ground.

The responding officer said several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Tillman was rushed to a local hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

In a statement from ASU, the university said it extended its deepest condolences to the student and his family.

“The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement said, in part.

Tillman’s fiancé Elizabeth Goodson told KARK he had a very sudden medical event while moving things into the dorm and “he may have strained too hard.”

Tillman leaves behind a blended family with 11 children. His funeral was held Wednesday.

