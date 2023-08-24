George Washington Elementary celebrates first day of school

George Washington Elementary celebrates first day of school
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELEANOR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday was a day filled with excitement at George Washington Elementary School in Eleanor.

The first day of class saw smiling faces lighting up the sidewalks outside, as another school year got underway.

Putnam County is one of the 10 biggest school districts in West Virginia, and the more than 200 kids at George Washington Elementary School were ready, with teachers greeting them with open arms.

“Just their smiling faces, I enjoy that. I get to be out front and greet them, and I get to be the first person to see them, it’s fun to get to see what they did all summer,” said teacher Suzette Jackson.

“When we see students come through the doors and get out of the cars and get off the buses, our energy just skyrockets. We are so excited to see kids come through the door,” Principal Janice Luikart said.

Overseeing it all is a school resource officer. The man behind that badge, is Eric Hayzlett, and he vows to protect.

“It starts, we park the car out front and that tells people, ‘this is not a good place to pick on. We stand outside and make sure all the kids get in, just try to be a part of the school,” Hayzlett said.

He said he wants to help put everyone at ease.

“I think me being here gives them a little peace of mind, because I am really here, first and foremost, to keep them safe. And then after that maybe be a good mentor, get to know these kids, be a part of the community,” Hayzlett said.

