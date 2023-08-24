‘It’s activated specifically for an active shooter’; New alarms and background checks added to Shield Program

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The threat of an active shooter or a gun ending up in a school is something we hear about far too often.

For the upcoming school year in Jackson County, whether you’re sitting in first period or walking around a school, you’ll hear a new type of alarm if a threat of an active shooter arises.

“It’s activated specifically for an active shooter or a code red situation,” Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

In April of 2022, a student got on a school bus with a gun for a planned school shooting at Ripley Middle School.

While the student was stopped, it led to the creation of ‘The Shield Program,’ putting part-time deputies in school hallways.

A year later, a high school student drove his grandfather’s truck to school without knowing a gun was inside.

Sheriff Mellinger said more needed to be done, so they expanded the program.

One part is the alarms, and the other is background checks on the roughly 1,000 people who volunteer in the district.

“There was an individual as part of a read-aloud program with a bunch of small kids, Mellinger said. “This was an instance where he was not criminally convicted of a crime, but he was out on bond for a sexual assault charge involving a child.”

“We can’t put convenience in front of the safety of our children,” Jackson County Superintendent Will Hosaflook said. “That’s the most important thing. As a parent of two daughters in the school system, I appreciate that the volunteers will have background checks.”

The code red alarm will sound different from a fire drill and different from a lockdown announcement.

Shield Coordinator Tom Speece said when the alarm goes off, teachers will grab a bolt near the door and put it in a slot near the base to make sure no one can get in.

“If the individual is outside of this classroom, then we would have already dove into our code red situation,” he said. “The door is already braced. The teacher after she does that device, she’s going to come over here (windows) and pull the blinds down.”

Speece said most schools in the district have the alarms, and they’re working on putting the last ones in.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

