Jedd Flowers chosen as Executive Director of United Way of River Cities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Way of the River Cities has chosen a new executive director.

The United Way of the River Cities Board of Directors announced on Thursday that Jedd Flowers had been selected.

Flowers has served as the Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools since June 2000.

Flowers new role with United Way is effective beginning Monday, Sept. 11.

