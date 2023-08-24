Man sentenced to prison for deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting in Charleston earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to at least 10 years behind bars , according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office.

Peris Fallins, who’s in his mid-30s, received a sentence of not less than 10 years and not more than 40 years in prison.

Fallins was charged in the murder of Julia Nell Wickline, 40, who was found shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston. The incident happened in February.

Prosecutors say Fallins pleaded guilty under a Kennedy Plea, meaning he doesn’t necessarily admit guilt for the crime but accepts the court’s punishment.

Three other charges involving the gun were dropped.

