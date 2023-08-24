Man wanted for domestic violence, burglary

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a slew of charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shannon York, 33, is wanted for domestic violence, burglary, violating a protection order, and criminal damaging.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees or comes in contact with York to call 911 and contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

York was last seen near Grey Road and Alice Road in Gallia County, officials say.

