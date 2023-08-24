New agency to regulate dilapidated structures in Cabell County

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new rule is in effect intended to crack down on the problem of dangerous, unsanitary structures in Cabell County.

Residents who live outside city limits or municipalities can now report unsafe or problematic structures to the newly formed Unsafe Building and Enforcement Agency.

Members of the agency were sworn in Monday at the Cabell County Courthouse.

County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya says in the past, the commission has not been able to address these types of concerns, and now they can.

Residents who want to report a dilapidated structure can go to the County Commission website, print off a complaint form, and send it in. Within 30 days, the agency will investigate and work to develop a plan to address the problem, with the possibility of the structure being torn down.

“We don’t want people nitpicking if their neighbors’ grass is high,” Sobonya said. “This is strictly for unsafe and abandoned structures that pose a severe risk.”

She says the state Legislature has appropriated money to allow cities and counties to apply for revenue to address this problem through the DEP.

Members of the agency include Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Frazier, and Tim Hazelett, the COO of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

