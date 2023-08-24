Steam bath Friday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thanks to a widespread cloud cover, Thursday’s heat proved to be tolerable. When late day temperatures crested in the low 90s the heat index(HI) which measures the total effect of temperature and humidity on the human body peaked in the mid- 90s. Uncomfortable for sure, but bearable witness live sports team shots from Hurricane and Cabell Midland during our 6pm broadcast. But that reprieve from the intense heat will likely not help us on Friday as we prep for the most oppressive weather of the summer. If all goes just right, this could be the steamiest we have endured since the pandemic was first declared (early 2020).

Tonight’s hazy sunset will give way to a late-night shower or thunder cluster. Temperatures will stay in the 70s all night long. Friday will start with a steam bath feel and from there the air will only get more unbearable. By noon the temperature will rush to 90 degrees and by day’s end the mercurial high will be in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight risk we see 100 degrees in areas that have not experienced rain this week and where storms hold off until after 6PM.

Friday night football will feature a heat index in the 90s all the way into the second half. The one caveat and it’s a biggee! Where thunderstorms drop rain the temperature will cool into the 70s with HI falling into the 80s.

Saturday will witness a north wind set in so a commensurate drop in temperature and humidity will lead to a better breathing time for fairs, festivals and football. A shower or thunderstorm may interrupt some plans for a half hour amidst a partly cloudy 87-degree day.

Sunday sunshine and highs in the 80s will be nice. Speaking of nice the lead up to the Labor Day weekend looks fine with highs starting in the 80s early week, then dropping to the fall-like 70s at week’s end.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.