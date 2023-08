HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind is holding their annual ‘Sweets for Sight’ auction. You can get some good desserts - at a good deal.

Toni Walls and Zach Davis stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about this year’s event.

You can bid on the sweet treats here.

