Team of the Week | Fairland Dragons

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - High school football teams don’t have to wait for championship weekend or their big rivalry matchup to take home some hardware.

This is the second season the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy is being handed out.

The Fairland Dragons are the first team to be awarded the trophy this season after a dramatic, last-second win Friday night.

The Dragons, under first-year head coach Mike Jackson, entered the fourth quarter of their opening game with a 26-14 lead at Portsmouth West.

The Senators stormed back and took a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining.

The visiting team felt confident that was all the time they’d need.

“Our offense is made to go fast anyway,” Coach Jackson said. “We don’t even practice 2-minute offense, because we’re always in a 2-minute offense. That’s what we do.”

Facing a third-and-18, quarterback Peyton Jackson, the son of the head coach, connected with receiver Brycent Hunt to jumpstart the drive.

A field goal would tie and force overtime, but on fourth down, with 4 seconds remaining, Coach Jackson elected to go for the win.

“It was supposed to be a pass play,” Peyton said, “so I’m looking at my receivers. The d-line comes rushing in. I scramble to the right. I’m looking downfield and just see space in front of me, so I was like ‘OK, I guess I gotta just take it in.’”

The quarterback ran into the endzone as time expired to give the dragons a 32-29 win.

“Coaching my first game, it was amazing for me and the kids to enjoy that moment,” Coach Jackson said. “As a dad, to see your son score the winning touchdown and run down there and give him a hug, that was great.”

