Youth sports feeling crunch of referee shortage

A youth sports referee shortage is being felt in parts of Kentucky.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Boyd County High School Athletic Director Pete Fraley said the school’s feeling the crunch in soccer, but he’s hopeful he can fill those posts by the end of the season.

Fraley said many soccer games have been forced to have two referees instead of three.

“It just puts them in a position to where they have a larger area to cover,” Fraley said. “Instead of having three sets of eyes out on the field, you have two, and therefore sometimes things can be missed out on the field. [Our teams] do a great job with two, but with three, there’s not as much running form when there’s two. They’ve got one side of the field that each one has to cover.”

Aside from referees aging out of the role, Fraley said emotions from the stands have been highlighted in officials exiting their roles.

“One of the main reasons that we hear all the time about why we have a shortage is, you know, some of the abuse that they get from the stands. We try to curb that as best we can,” he said. “Whenever we’ve had to escort fans out, they’ll yell, ‘I paid my money, I should be able to do what I want’ and just because you buy a ticket doesn’t mean that it gives you the right to yell and scream at an official.”

For those looking to get more involved with sports, Fraley said being a ref can create many opportunities.

“If you’re interested in making some extra money, and you have a love for the sport, it’s a great way to get involved and stay involved in youth sports,” he said.

