6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash along Route 60
Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22,...
Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in
Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes were arrested...
Arrests made in string of car break-ins in Jackson, Kanawha counties
Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation
Crews fight mobile home park fire
Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’
President Joe Biden leaves PeloDog after taking a Pilates and spin class, Friday, Aug. 25,...
NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden’s Lake Tahoe vacation spot
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warnings issued for parts of Scioto County expire